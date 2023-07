Taekwondo Master Yamikani Guba wins 2 silver medals at Finland’s European Masters Games 2023

Malawi’s only heavyweight professional taekwondo athlete, Yamikani Guba won two silver medals at the European Masters Games 2023 held in Finland — accumulating 10 medals just this year alone — 4 gold and 5 silver and a bronze.

Guba — a Sergeant in the British military under the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery-‘The Fighting Fourth’ — the first silver on Day 1 at Tampere Exhibition Center on Tuesday, July 4 competing in World Taekwondo Individual Poomsae U45AClass in which he lost in the final against Master Meysam Habibiher from Team Iran.

On Day 2 he won Silver medal in +87kg category fighting Kyorugi against a German in the final.

“The atmosphere at the European Masters Games 2023 was so great and welcoming to all athletes across the globe who participated in their individual sports disciplines, ranging from contact and non-contact sport,” Guba said.

“It was a great experience setting some preparation to the next games at the Scorpion Open Championship in Sheffield at the end of July and the British National Championship in Manchester in September.

“Many thanks to the British Army Sport, Army Martial Arts Association and the Chain of Command of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery’ The Fighting Fourth’ for the support given to me all the time.”

The silver and bronze medals were attained last month at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Digby, Lincoln in England, where he was also presented with the UK Armed Forces colours by chairman of the Army Martial Arts Association at RAF Cranwell.

This is in recognition of the Malawian’s achievements over the past few years representing the Army Taekwondo WT Team with 10 medals in 2022 alone — 5 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze.

The first gold medal of 2023 was attained at the Ultimate Taekwondo Championships in January; followed by a further 2 gold and a silver medal at the Army Open Championships held at the Army Combat Centre in Aldershort and the 4th gold at Midlands Open Taekwondo Championships held at Sports and Wellness Hub, Coventry University.

The phenomenon athlete learnt his Martial Arts at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) at the age of 10 at the inspiration of his family members and he later relocated to UK in 2004 to study the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM-postgraduate).

He went on to join the British Army in 2007 where he was recruited in the British Army Martial Arts team in 2008 — competing in both Taekwondo and Kendo at international and national level.

He is the only highly-graded personnel in UK Armed Forces Taekwondo team and his most recent and notable achievement is his grading to Kukkiwon World Taekwondo 5th Dan/ Degree black belt attained last year.

He is captain for the British Army Taekwondo team since 2010 and he now over 250 accolades on his trophy trove that include medals, awards, trophies and recognitions in martial arts in general both at international and British national competitions.

Guba was nominated for the 2019 Malawi Sport Awards’ Sportsman of the Year alongside men’s footballer Gabadinho Mhango and women footballer Tabitha Chawinga.

He arrived in the country to attend the Red Carpet gala but the award went to Tabitha, who was also voted as Best Overall Sports Personality for her excellent performance at her club in China which made her be nominated for Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year award.

He also holds a 2nd Dan in both Judo and Karate and a 1st Dan in Kendo and in 2016, the British military awarded Guba with the title of the best senior fighter for its Taekwondo team in which he is the captain.

Based in Larkhill at the Royal School of Artillery as a Phase 2 Instructor as a Sergeant, Guba has also been previously honoured by the British military when he was named the third best British Military Sportsperson of the Year achiever.

