Sant’ Egidio president Impagliazzo satisfied with impact of projects in Malawi

Global president of the Community of Sant’ Egidio, a lay movement of the Roman Catholic Church, Professor Marco Impagliazzo has expressed satisfaction with the projects his movement is implementing in Malawi.

Impagliazzo is on a five-day mission from 5-10th July 2023 to some projects the movement is implementing in Malawi.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after visiting some of the projects, Impagliazzo said he is impressed with the programs that are implemented of which some are to help people living with HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis, fighting malnutrition as well as Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Malawi.

“We are also into birth registration programs for children. I’m proud that the programs are really improving in these areas despite the effects of Covid-19 some few years back,” he said.

Impagliazzo added that they have also important programs that are to support the elderly people, prisoners and vulnerable children in the country.

He, however, bemoaned the abuse and exploitation of elderly persons which come due to ignorance among the society.

He therefore called upon the youths to take a leading role in safeguarding the rights and welfare of the elderly persons.

On death penalty, he said, the movement is advocating to government to abolish it saying only God can decide the death of someone not a person.

However, some of the projects the Community of Sant’ Egidio is implementing in Malawi including Birth Registration for All Versus Oblivion (BRAVO) and Drug Resource Enhancement against Aids and Malnutrition (DREAM) project to help in HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB) care and treatment, NCD’s, distribution of food to malnourished DREAM patients and distribution of reconstruction materials and food to victims of cyclones Ana, Idai and Freddy.

