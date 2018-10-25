International designers, models to participate in Malawi Fashion 4 Change

Six international designers and models will showcase their talent during this year’s Fashion 4 Change show slated for Saturday, November 3 2018, at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

Alpha Agency director Ausa Kamanga said that the event will run with the theme; “Recycle, Reuse and Reduce to be part of the change.”

Kamanga said the main objective is to call upon all organization’s that uses billboards as one way of communicating to their targeted audiences of prospects or customers to give them the Vynl instead of throwing it away.

“We want to make bags to be donated to Mbayani Primary School in Blantyre which has got the highest rate of pupils in Malawi.,” she said.

Kamanga urged the corporate world as well as individuals to get involved and be part of the show to appreciate talent consisting of fashion and designing both from Malawi Namibia,Botswana,Zambia and South Africa.

Poetry and musical performances from the likes of Patience Namadingo and Piksy just to mention a few will spice up the show.

Some of the six international designers to take part during the event will come from Zambia, Namibia, Botswana and South Africa, while Malawi will have 10 designers.

The event is being sponsored by Zodiak, Biz Malawi, Jarr Car Hire, Godka Technologies Limited, Beauty Spa, Glam N Glory, Inuka Malawi, JC Decaux and Kips Restaurant.

Kamanga said people can purchase tickets at a fee of K5000 from Alpha Agency in admas court building, signature and beauty Spa in Nyambadwe.

The event is scheduled to start from 6:30pm.

