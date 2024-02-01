Internet goes bizzare debating Gwamba’s first 2024 single titled‘Mukadalitsa’ featuring Praise Umali

Social media has gone frenzy with the release of Gwamba’s new song titled ‘Mukadalisa’ which features sensational vocalist Praise Umali.

Released today, the song—which talks cements the biblical fact that when God blesses no man can stop—has already become the talk of the talk among several music fanatics in the country.

Writing on his Facebook page, musician Jay Jay Cee said:

“I had a privilege to Listen To the Song Done By Gwamba ft Praise Umali x Kambwiri Sisters, Before Today,When I Told him The Tune Was Fire , He said the Video is Crazy, That was before I set my Eyes On the Video. But Wow 🙌, Now I Know What he Meant, Big Up GGwamba,” he said.

Victor Chikwi again wrote interestingly about the song:

“Gwamba inuyo ndi oimba aakulu musamabwere ndi ma concept oti anzanu aimba kale. Learn from Eli Njuchi or Zonke, ana awawa they come with different concepts. Anyway, nice tune.”

Some Malawians have even called for police to arrest Gwamba for always ‘killing’ his songs.

Here is the link: https://youtu.be/Xs3srjbvJfg?si=af5LiFEtp4stjWwr

In an interview, Gwamba says music is his passion and fans are his bosses, underlining that he will always make sure he make great music.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!