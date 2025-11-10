Inua Advocacy Welcomes Arrest of Police Officers Linked to Refugee Robbery

Human rights group Inua Advocacy has welcomed the arrest of police officers implicated in the 2023 robbery of a Burundian refugee during the forced relocation of asylum seekers.

Inua Advocacy Communications Officer Brenda Buliyani described the arrests as a significant step toward accountability and justice for refugees who lost property and livelihoods during the nationwide relocation exercise.

“For two years we have been calling for thorough investigations and redress for refugees—particularly those who lost property, income and their means of survival,” Buliyani said.

She added that many refugees affected by the operation remain destitute and are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

“These arrests bring a measure of hope that justice may finally take shape for people who have endured silence for far too long,” she stressed.

The organization is urging authorities to widen the investigations to cover all reported cases of abuse, extortion and theft that occurred during the enforcement exercise. Inua Advocacy says it will continue working with partners to push for justice, dignity and protection of refugee rights.

Governance expert Dr. George Chaima said if investigations confirm wrongdoing by the officers, the matter would be a serious breach of public trust.

“Police are entrusted to protect life and property. If they were on the wrong side of the law, it is both unfortunate and deeply concerning,” he said.

Dr. Chaima reminded authorities that the police remain the frontline defenders of citizens’ security, and any violation of that mandate must be addressed firmly.

