Mo626 Varsity Games targets unearthing university talent

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says the newly launched Mo626 Varsity Games will become one of the country’s biggest talent-identification platforms, creating opportunities for young athletes and strengthening Malawi’s sports pipeline from universities to national and international levels.

Speaking during the launch of the games at Mzuzu University on Saturday, NBM Plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, said the Bank’s K1.58 billion investment in sports is designed to broaden the talent pool and unlock opportunities for student athletes.

“We have officially launched the Mo626 Varsity Games as part of our wider sports programme. Previously, we only had the Mo626 Basketball Tournament, but now we have expanded to include basketball, football, and netball. With this structure, we will reach up to 51 institutions, allowing more young people to showcase their abilities,” said Hiwa.

She added that the games will not only produce athletic talent but also cultivate disciplined, strategic young leaders.

“When students participate in tournaments like these, they elevate themselves academically and personally. They develop teamwork, leadership, and time-management skills. These are essential traits for the nation’s future workforce,” said Hiwa.

TESSAM Vice President Geoffrey Biya said the games will be crucial for identifying high-potential athletes who can represent Malawi at international competitions.

“We have grouped the 21 universities into four regions, and the regional games will determine who advances to the Top 8 and Top 4 stages. This structure will help us identify outstanding talent that can represent Malawi at events such as the CUCSA Games next year,” said Biya.

BASMAL President, Oscar Kanjala, said the Mo626 platform has already proved its success in producing talent that is now competing at elite levels.

“The support from National Bank keeps growing every year, and as a result, the number of competing teams has increased. We have players who have progressed from Mo626 competitions to the national team and even become eligible for international tournaments. Some have earned scholarships because of the exposure gained through this programme,’’ said Kanjala.

Mzuzu University Vice Chancellor, Professor Wales Singini, who was the guest of honour at the event, said the games are a major boost for student growth and national sports development.

“We appreciate what National Bank has done. It is not easy for universities to raise the kind of resources needed to host competitions. This support gives our students a rare opportunity to display talent that often goes unnoticed. The impact will be felt not only by our institutions but by the nation as well,’’ said Singini.

The Mo626 Varsity Games officially kicked off with inaugural matches between Mzuzu University (MZUNI) and the University of Livingstonia (UNILIA).

Competitions were held in football, basketball for both men and women, and netball for women only.

MZUNI dominated the opening fixtures, winning over UNILIA in all categories, setting the tone for a competitive and high-stakes tournament.

The Mo626 Varsity Games will now proceed to regional fixtures across the country as universities battle for places in the national stages scheduled later in the season.

