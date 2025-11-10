Apostle Clifford Kawinga’s Unfaltering Compassion: Donates MK200 Million Worth of Maize in Lilongwe, Boosts Hope Field Initiative

Driven by unwavering compassion to support the needy, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, Founder and Leader of Salvation for All Ministries International (SFAMI), has donated 6,000 bags of maize worth over MK200 million to 4,000 households in Sub-Traditional Authority (STA) Malembo and Traditional Authority (TA) Chiwaura in Lilongwe District.

The remarkable gesture was part of SFAMI’s powerful crusade held on Sunday, which aimed to provide both spiritual nourishment and material relief to vulnerable communities facing severe hunger. Reports indicate that the food crisis in these areas has become so dire that some residents are fleeing to neighboring Zambia and Mozambique in search of food.

Speaking during the donation, Apostle Kawinga decried the widespread hunger crisis not only in STA Malembo and TA Chiwaura but across Malawi.

“The hunger situation, especially here, is dire and heartbreaking. The church, authorities, and donor partners should be deeply concerned,” he said. “Giving to the needy brings us self-satisfaction. It is time we all show the love of Jesus Christ to the affected people—to restore their hope and bring back their smiles.”

Apostle Kawinga further emphasized SFAMI’s commitment to addressing hunger through long-term, sustainable solutions under the Hope Field Initiative—a multi-million-kwacha irrigation and food security program empowering communities to grow their own food.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries receive solar-powered pumps, seeds, fertilizers, and farming tools while being organized into cooperatives for training and collective production. The program promotes modern, climate-smart irrigation farming designed to break Malawi’s cycle of food and aid dependency.

“The food donation we made here today is a temporary measure,” Kawinga explained. “Our real goal should be building lasting solutions to end hunger in Malawi once and for all.”

Grateful beneficiaries described the support as life-saving.

“I am relieved, for I now have food for at least one whole month,” said Lucia Chipozi, an elderly woman from Makowa Village who lives with her grandchild.

Community representative Bleston Caleb thanked SFAMI for the donation and hailed the Hope Field Initiative as a “game changer.”

“We are all farmers and depend entirely on the land. Without help through such programs, we barely survive,” he said.

Apostle Kawinga, widely admired for his deep compassion and entrepreneurial spirit, is also one of Malawi’s most dynamic business leaders. He is the Founder and Managing Director of the Creck Group of Companies, which includes Creck Hardware and General Suppliers Ltd., CK Cold Storage Ltd., Cliff View Hotel, Sharom Private Schools, and Creck Sporting Club.

