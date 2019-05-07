Investigations done: Bushiri proven innocent on all sexual lies against him

South Africa based prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Pretoria has been cleared of all sex allegations that were levelled against him and church.

In February, radical social activist groups NOT IN MY NAME, made scathing sex allegations against the man of God and his church.

In response, the ECG leader called on the group to come and independently investigate him and the church in a bid to authenticate their allegations.

On Monday this week, the group released its findings of said: “From our side, #NotInMyName could not authenticate the claims made against the preacher.”

It added that: “Ironically, what was unearthed in our intense investigation were widespread attempts to blackmail Bushiri by several people within his church, community leaders, law enforcement officers and leading political parties.”

The group also hailed Bushiri for cooperating during the investigations.

