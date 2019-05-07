British soldier dies on duty in Malawi

May 7, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

A British Army soldier has  died in Malawi when he was reportedly trampled by an elephant and died while on a counter-poaching mission, United Kingdom has confirmed.

Talbot died in Malawi

The soldier identified as Guardsman Mathew Talbot died in Liwonde National Park during counter poaching operations on  May 5  2019.

British troops are working alongside Malawian park rangers in a counter-poaching capacity building programme.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Guardsman Mathew Talbot, who died while carrying out vital counter poaching work in Malawi,” reads in part the statement issued by UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“This tragic incident is a reminder of the danger our military faces as they protect some of the world’s endangered species from those who seek to profit from the criminal slaughter of wildlife.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
GulukunyindaAchiswe.John Chibisa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Gulukunyinda
Guest
Gulukunyinda

Indeed the information that has been provided, is not complete. What killed him?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Achiswe.
Guest
Achiswe.

It is reported in the UK that he was trampled by an elephant and died. No other details are given.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
John Chibisa
Guest
John Chibisa

Tell us complete information please!!!! What has killed him????? Was he attacked by wild animals?? Is it Malaria or WHAT???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago

More From web