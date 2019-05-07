British soldier dies on duty in Malawi

A British Army soldier has died in Malawi when he was reportedly trampled by an elephant and died while on a counter-poaching mission, United Kingdom has confirmed.

The soldier identified as Guardsman Mathew Talbot died in Liwonde National Park during counter poaching operations on May 5 2019.

British troops are working alongside Malawian park rangers in a counter-poaching capacity building programme.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Guardsman Mathew Talbot, who died while carrying out vital counter poaching work in Malawi,” reads in part the statement issued by UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“This tragic incident is a reminder of the danger our military faces as they protect some of the world’s endangered species from those who seek to profit from the criminal slaughter of wildlife.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :