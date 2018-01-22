Invincibles! Kukoma Diamonds claim Rainbow Paints title unbeaten

Kukoma Diamonds on Saturday celebrated for being as champions of the 2017/18 season in the Rainbow Pants sponsored Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) with a 100 percent winning record.

Diamonds reclaimed the regional league glory after winning all their 18 matches and claimed their 18th-straight victory against Thunder Queens which they won 55-41 at Blantyre Youth Centre to win the 10-team league with 54 points and, with it, the K1 million winners prize.

Thunder finished as runners-up with 45 points and received K500 000 while Tigresses were third with 43 points and got K250 000. Prison Sisters, finished fourth with 37 points. They received K200 000.

SRNL chairperson Junier Kazembe thanked Rainbow Paints for being reliable sponsors, saying they had “ a fantastic season, very competitive and exciting.”

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Carol Bapu who commended Rainbow for bankrolling the league which is among the catchment areas for the national team, asked the company to consider increasing the Southern sponsorship package next season.

“While we appreciate Rainbow Paints’ continued support, we would like to appeal to them to consider increasing the sponsorship package so that more money should trickle down to the players who depend on netball for their livelihood,” she said.

Rainbow Paints sales executive Jangale Chiosa pledged continued financial support, saying they are satisfied with how the league was run.

“When we support this league, we want to see the fruits reflected in the national team, so it is our wish to see the national queens return to winning ways. We also want to see this league continue to form the bulk of the national squad and our teams to dominate in local competitions,” said Chiosa.

In individual awards, Diamonds’ shooter Alinafe Kamwala was named the best player and she received K80 000 from guest of honour Anne Fletcher.

Yamikani Davalasi of Serenity, The Polytechnic’s Eliza Kamwachale and Chimwemwe Hard of Chilomoni Sisters emerged as best shooter, best centre and best defender, respectively. Masiye Chiphwanya won the best umpire accolade.

