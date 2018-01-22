FA Malawi drills clubs on licensing

As club licensing continues to draw mixed reactions, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Saturday drilled club officials on the importance of Club Licensing.

FAM’s Club Licensing Manager Casper Jangale said the association wanted to drill club on the requirements and procedures of club licensing.

“The goal was to raise awareness on what club licensing is all about especially to newly promoted clubs to the Super League and how to go about it.

“We also wanted to hear from all clubs on how we best we can run club licensing,” Jangale said.

He added that club licensing is vital in football development citing one condition of having a reserve team for nurturing future talent as key to the development of soccer.

One of the participants, Nchalo United General Secretary Beston Malunga hailed FAM for organizing the training.

“The training has empowered us on how best we can run our clubs sustainably,” said Malunga

FAM introduced Club Licensing in 2016 with the aim of making clubs to run the sport in professional manner.

Other requirements for club licensing having a clear legal ownership, training grounds and well qualified coaches.

