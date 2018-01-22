Nchalo United justifies appointment of Manda as Head Coach

Newly promoted Super League side, Nchalo United has justified the appointment of head coach Charles Manda as replacement of Mavuto Lungu who led the team into the top-flight league.

Nchalo United General Secretary Beston Malunga said they opted for Manda because of his qualifications and experience in coaching.

“We discussed with a number of coaches and Mr. Charles Manda proved to be the best among them.

“He was the only coach who knows the set-up of Nchalo United. As you are aware, he played for this team for a long time when it was called Sugar Corporation of Malawi (SUCOMA) United,” said Malunga

He added that Manda is an experienced coach who has been with various clubs like ESCOM United, Be Forward Wanderers and had also a stint in Swaziland.

“It is our hope that he will help us to remain in the top-flight league.”

Malunga also said the club decided to relieve Lungu of his duties as the head coach because he does not have CAF B coaching license, which is a requirement for any coach in the Super League.

“We gave Lungu a one-year contract hoping that he would attain the coaching license before joining the Super League.But that did not materialize because the Confederation of African Football (CAF) did not conduct any coaching course for Malawi last year,” said Malunga

The club offered Lungu the post of vice coach, which he rejected and the management of the team had no other option but to let him go, according to Malunga.

Nchalo United were promoted into the Super League after emerging as champions for the 2017 Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Premier Division League.

