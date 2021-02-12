IPAS Malawi donate K14m Covid-19 support health equipment

In an effort aimed curbing the spread of Covid-19 which is claiming many lives in the country, IPAS Malawi on Wednesday, February 10 2021 donated health equipments worthy K14 million at Blantyre District Health Office.

According to the IPAS Malawi Country Director Pansi Katenga the donated equipments which includes, sustation machines, Oxygen cylinders, trollies and other various PPEs have been donated in order to assist in protecting health workers from contracting Covid-19 while on duty and also supporting pregnant women in the isolation centres.

“As IPAS we are really concerned with the negative impact that has come due to the Covid-19, so we thought it wise to come in and take part in the fight. Currently, we are planning to invest K30 million in response to the pandemic specifically in the medical part which really needs urgent support.

“We are targeting to reach in districts like LL, Chikwawa and Mwanza and Blantyre has become the first district because this is the only district which has registered a high number of people who are affected by Covid-19 with 33%,” said Katenga.

She added that very soon they will start working on communities in order to create demand for behaviours that seems medical attention.

“We are receiving some disturbing reports that in other areas people are stigmatising their fellow relatives and friends who found to be Covid-19 positive and also the delay in seeking medical health care which is resulting to into deaths and increase in terms of Covid-19 cases,” explained Katenga.

Speaking after receiving the donation , Director of Health Services and Social Welfare in Blantyre Gift Kawalazila thanked IPAS for the good gesture which he said their support will bring a positive impact in as far as improving health issues is concerned.

“We are very greatful to IPAS and we really thank for stepping aside from their main agenda of sexual and reproductive health to join us in the fight against Covid-19,” said Kawalazila.

He said the other most important part which they are counting is the community saying community is the first line in defence which needs to be encouraged to strictly adhere to the preventive measures advised by government.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!