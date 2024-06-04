Is Police shoot to kill back? Another suspected habitual criminal in Blantyre shot dead

June 4, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment
Police national spokesperson Peter Kalaya has confirmed that law enforcers have shot to death a suspected criminal who robbed the police of a gun and ammunition.
Kalaya has confirmed the incident
Kalaya said the said the 36 year old Mike Banda was shot and killed in Blantyre after recovering a gun, three rounds of live ammunition, a police uniform, handcuffs and a teargas launcher with five canisters.
Kalaya said the  items were stolen from Nyungwi Police Unit in Chiradzulu.
The suspect and his accomplices allegedly attacked a police officer and stole these items there.
Kalaya reported that during a recovery operation, Banda, attempted to escape, prompting the officers to fire two fatal rounds.
This marks the third incident this year where officers have fatally shot suspects.
Security expert Aubrey Kabisala has ruled out a silent shoot-to-kill order but acknowledges that some instances may require police officers to protect themselves when dealing with dangerous criminals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
In whose interest should Chakwera fire immigration chief Kalumo?

Even before he ascended to the presidency through the June 2020 Fresh Presidential Election, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera knew...

Close