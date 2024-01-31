Israeli government offers 100, 000 jobs to Malawi youths: Come and work!

The Israeli government has offered Malawi a slot of 100,000 jobs across various sectors.

Speaking at a meeting with the Malawi delegation at the Israeli Parliament Building, Israeli Minister of the Economy Nir Barakt stressed that speed is of essence as other countries, including India are offering huge numbers as well.

The Minister said this labour is mainly needed in agriculture and construction sector.

Barakt asked how long it could take to deliver the first 10,000.

Secretary to the Treasury Betchani Tchereni responded that the workforce can be delivered within a week if Israel arranges transportation.

Tchereni speaking, just after the meeting, said this is a huge opportunity which Malawi must grab.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!