Itaye clings to Macra job: Corruption suspect starts work

June 1, 2020 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Beleaguered Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) former Director General Godfrey Itaye is clinging to his post even after government sacked him from his position and redeployed him to Malawi Post Corporation (MPC) as Postmaster General.

Itaye the Macra boss: Refusing to leave his seat at Macra

Itaye is refusing to leave Macra saying government has no powers of removing him from his position at Macra but the Macra Board of Directors has vowed not to move an inch.

Itaye was seen at Macra offices on Monday despite his ouster last week.

“He is here working and he has told some of his loyalists that unless the board of directors’ gives him the letter, then he will leave otherwise he says government has no powers of removing him,” said a close ally of Itaye at Macra.

Macra Board Chairperson Reverend Alex Maulana is said to have been ‘withholding’ the dismissal letter with the aim of giving Itaye enough time to ‘plead for mercy’ from some top gurus at State House.

Maulana declined to comment on the matter saying ‘we have a board meeting tomorrow where all these issues will be resolved’.

Nyasa Times understands that Itaye  has splashed cash to Maulana and borad members  who are meeting Tuesday to overturn the decision of moving him.

Meanwhile, Charles Fodya, facing corruption charges for procurement of water meters at Lilongwe water Board a few years ago, Monday started work at Macra as Head of CERT, a newly created Division which will be tracking computer users.

We earlier reported that Fodya, a well known ‘DPP cadet’ attended interviews on 8th April 2020 and did not do well but Itaye was still pushing for his employment.

This is despite the fact that Fodya is still facing documented corruption scandal. Fodya was arrested in 2016 in a Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) prepaid meters scandal but because of his connections to the ruling party, the corruption case never took off despite his arrest.

On 1st October 2016, Nyasa Times carried a story detailing the arrest of Fodya and his relation, Sinosi Maliyano who was working at LWB for giving a contract to Fodya, his relative, to supply 5000 prepaid water meters.

Fodya used his connections within the system to frustrate the case.

Mtete
Guest
Mtete

This can happen only in Malawi where a subordinate can disobey authority

3 hours ago
Chenike Mei
Guest
Chenike Mei

Only in Malawi unfortunately………Malawi siyingatukuke ndi makhalidwe achonchi

4 hours ago
Duda
Guest
Duda

True with Abiti Cashgate who sold Malawi’s jet and stole huge sums of government money.

3 hours ago
