It’s a cracker! Ndawa describes game against Bullets

Civo Service United head coach, Franco Ndawa, has described the game against Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium this Saturday as a cracker.

The civil servants storm Blantyre after a break last weekend as they did not have any match. They were in Blantyre two weeks ago when they drew 1-1 against Mighty Tigers on Saturday, April 10 before thumping Ntopwa Football Club 4 nil on Sunday, April 11.

The second positioned side will be meeting the Bullets who are third on the log at their own backyard and it is for this reason that Ndawa believes the match will be a cracker.

“We are very prepared to give Bullets a good game. It’s a cracker! It will be a very big game but we are very prepared. We will be playing away but you are aware that Civo is winning games on away pitches,” remarked Ndawa.

Chairperson for the club, Davie Chirwa, says the relationship that is there among players, technical panel and supporters is making Civo a stable club this season.

“We are not giving the players any pressure but they know we need points. As Civo, we are still in contention for the championship,” said Chirwa.

Bullets assistant coach, Peter Mponda, says the game is very important to the Bullets family despite the fact that Civo has never lost a game this season.

“I think they have not lost because they had not yet met Bullets. Every team coming to meet Bullets in Blantyre is always motivated because beating Bullets is always good news and history.

“I am very hopeful that playing at home, players will do all their best to collect the maximum three points,” explained Mponda.

The Bullets have 22 points from 11 games while Civo have 24 points from 12 games.

In Mzuzu, the derby between Moyale Barracks and Mzuzu Warriors is expected to produce its own fireworks, also on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Moyale Barracks coach, Prichard Mwansa, says his charges know that it will not be an easy game.

“We are prepared for this game. We know that Warriors is a good side that is coming from a loss. They will definitely come hard on us but as Moyale, we look forward to a good result out of it. All the players are ready to fight,” Mwansa told Nyasa Times.

Mzuzu Warriors are anchoring the TNM Super League log table with only 8 points from 11 games while the soldiers are on position 10 with 15 points from 12 games.

