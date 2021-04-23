Prisam want exam registration fee extended

“Registration fee closure should have been delayed up to the end of April to allow parents receive salaries.”

Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has asked the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) to extend the examination fee registration at least by a week in order to accommodate learners that were left out due to some problems.

PRISAM, which has been revamped made the remarks on Friday during a press conference at Cross Roads Hotel in Blantyre.

PRISAM Trustee, Dr Hastings Moloko, outlined a number of reasons for asking MANEB to re-open the registration period up to month end of April.

For instance, Maloko said, MSCE results were announced after most parents had used up their salaries.

He said: “Those that did not do well were informed that they had opportunity to re-register for MANEB 2021 MSCE exams but the closing date was in the middle of April. So now get this picture.

“Results announced after parents have used their salaries. Closure happening before parents received their next salary.

“We are receiving requests from students who are saying how do you help us but we cannot help them because we are not MANEB.”

Moloko said, as PRISAM they feel the registration fee closure should have been delayed up to the end of April to allow parents receive salaries.

“We know that MANEB have their own constraints because between registering and having exams ready there is a lot that goes on but we are saying that we know the economic challenges that this nation is facing and give parents up to month end then you can close, “he said.

Government closed the examination fee registration on April 16 this month amid an outcry from the public.

In his remarks, PRISAM President, Amon Mtafya said they will talk with MANEB on this matter because many students have been left out since registration period was closed.

On revamping of PRISAM, Mtafya said the group was there before but it died.

“We see that there is so much work that ISAMA cannot handle alone. We will work hand in hand with them because all of us what we want to see is Malawi to have quality education.

This means the country has two private school associations, PRISAM and Independent Schools Association of Malawi.

