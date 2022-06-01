It’s FISD International Volleyball Tournament in August 22

Organisers of the annual international volleyball festival commonly known as Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament have announced a change in the name to FISD International Volleyball Tournament.

This is happening when FISD Company Limited has expressed commitment to continue being the main sponsor of the annual event.

Organising Secretary, Killy Musukwa, told Nyasa Times that FISD Company Limited is the major sponsor of the event alongside other companies like Grand Palace Hotel and Nyaluwanga Farms, just to mention a few.

“We want to appreciate continued sponsorship by FISD and other companies. In honour and respect for the lucrative package from FISD, we have decided to change the name of the tournament to FISD International Volleyball Tournament.

“FISD has shown great commitment to support volleyball in Malawi. As a Malawian company, we are proud of them and we request government to support such companies. There are many foreign based companies that make billions on Malawi soil but never give back to Malawians. We therefore wish FISD great success both on local and international market,” remarked Musukwa.

The 2022 edition of the FISD International Volleyball Tournament will take place from 5th to 7th August at Katoto Outdoor Courts in the city of Mzuzu.

Teams expected from the across the borders of Malawi include Mbeya Best IV from Tanzania who are defending champions, Nkhwazi from Zambia, Unza from Zambia and Naba from Zimbabwe.

