Woman in solo night vigils at Mzuzu Council premises to enforce timely salary payments

A lady working as a secretary at the Health Department of the Mzuzu City Council held a solo vigil at the council’s premises to force it start paying its workers on time.

The lady, Ndinawe Mtambo, camped at the council’s car park with a refrigerator, a bed, clothes and kitchen utensils.

She laments that she has been going through depressing moments as a worker at Mzuzu City Council since 2017 as she always struggles to make ends meet due to untimely payments.

“Complaints have always been made through writing. We have always been complaining through letters. One doesn’t have to write a letter to an employer requesting for a salary. Salaries come untimely. We want the salaries to be coming in automatically,” she emotionally remarked.

Public Relations Officer for the council, Macdonald Gondwe, expressed surprise over Mtambo’s actions.

“The council is one of the public institutions facing financial challenges. We are still struggling to collect as much resources as possible to cater for all our problems but we have also instituted a number of strategies on how best we can bail ourselves out of this mess,” said Gondwe.

She has since been given her two months’ salary and her mother has picked her from the council premises.

