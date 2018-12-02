It’s Mo Mia! Chakwera names MCP veep as running mate

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has disclosed that his second-in-command Mohammed Sidik Mia will be his running mate in the May 21 2019 presidential elections and that the two have the ability to wrestle power from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chakwera disclosed this at Mtakataka ground in Mangochi on Sunday after addressing a mass rally .

He told Times Television which was beaming the rally live that Mia will be his running mate.

“I will pair with Sidik Mia,” said Chakwera in post-rally interview with Times TV presenter Brian Banda which was live.

Chakwera becomes the first presidential contender to announce his running mate.

In his speech during the rally Chakwera said: “When I am president, I will lead those that are Christians and those that are not because God loves everyone. There is nothing wrong with Sidik Mia, a Muslim, working together with me, a Christian.”

Chakwera accused the DPP that has destroyed the hopes of Malawians so much in the last four years through its failure to build on its past campaign promises and crucially, through its corruption and cronyism.

“Malawians have suffered enough. If you want to terrorize or kill anyone, kill me, because Malawians have suffered enough,” said Chakwera.

Meanwhile, Mia said he is humbled to be picked as running mate.

