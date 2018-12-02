Rights activist maintain Malawi is failed state: Corruption disturbing development

Civil rights activists have hit back at President Peter Mutharika who faulted the civil society for allegedly trying to foil his development agenda in a bid to topple his democratically elected government.

Vice chairman of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Gift Trapence said Mutharika should not blame the opposition and the civil society for his failure to develop Malawi but he should blame rampant corruption.

“What is disturbing the development of this country is corruption. Corruption is making Malawians to suffer. Things are not working in Malawi because of corruption. The President is not committed to fighting corruption in this country,” he said.

He said Mutharika is just in denial to accept that Malawi is slipping towards a failed state status because of rampant corruption which is eating away the fibre of the economy.

“This government is a total failure. It doesn’t take one to be blind to see that Malawians are suffering. The president knows very well that things are not working out for ordinary Malawians,” said Trapence.

Mutharika, in his speech during the ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) fundraising luncheon at Zomba state lodge said only the blind cannot see that his administration is developing the country.

He blamed the opposition and the civil society for organizing demonstrations in a bid to topple his government but said this ploy has failed.

Mutharika said the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was formed to fight colonialism, the United Democratic Front (UDF) was formed to fight one party system of government whilst the DPP was formed to develop Malawi.

