Zambia beat ill-prepared Malawi in Cosafa Under-20 Championship

Malawi Under-20 national football team which to Lusaka, Zambia to participate at the 2018 Under-20 Cosafa Championship without training camp lost to the hosts in their opening game Group A game on Sunday at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) sent the team to Zambia without a training camp because it had no money, saying government gave late confirmation on availability of funds.

But the ill-prepared team had to be sent to Zambia to avoid Council for Southern Africa Football Associations’ (Cosafa) wrath if they withdraw from the tournament, according to a statement from FAM general secretary (GS) Alfred Gunda.

A team that withdraws from the tournament faces a ban from two editions of all Cosafa junior tournaments.

Despite the ill preparatios, Malawi Under-20 team gave the hosts a good run.

Zambia substitute Prince Mumba broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute after a good pass a ball from William Malumbo.

Mumba doubled Zambia’s lead and his tally in 85th minute as he made it 2-0.

Under-20 coach Meke Mwase congratulated Zambia and praised his charges for doing their best despite lack of preparations.

“Let me congratulate Zambia for the win and hard luck to my boys although we lost it was just due to poor marking in the second half,” said Mwase.

Zambia coach Charles Bwale said: “Malawi came to disturb us but we managed to win the game thanks to my boys for the good job.”

The result means Zambia are on top of Group A which also includes Mozambique and South Africa.

In Group C, Lesotho and Angola shared a point each following a 1-all draw.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :