Jack ‘Africa’ Chamangwana dies at the age of 61: Malawi and Wanderers legend

Former Malawi national team skipper and coach Jack ‘Africa’ has died as “a national hero”, “football legend” and “Nomads icon”.

Chamangwana was serving as technical director for Be Forward Wanderers and had stints as head coach for the Nomads before.

According to information obtained from various sources Chamangwa passed at around 8 pm at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

He has died at the age of 61 and his is the second capped National team player with 133 gamed to his name.

Chamangwana was Flames assistant coach to Young Chimodzi until June 2015 when they were fired by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM). He is considered one of the best players to have played for the Lali Lubani Road outfit. n

He was part of the 1978- 1979 East and Central Africa Challenge Cup winning squad.

Chamangwans made his debut in a friendly match against Kenya during Independence celebrations in Lilongwe on July 10, 1975 at the age of 18 under the tutelage of Brazilian, Wonder Moreira.

He was part of the 1975 squad that last the final of the regional tournament 2-1 to Kenya on post match penalties after a 2-2 draw in extra time.

Chamangwa capped the National team to Uganda for the East and Central Finals in 1984 against Zambia where Malawi lost to Zambia 3-0 on penalties.

He was part of the team that made to the first ever appearance to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 1984 and made it again as part of the technical team in 2010 in Angola as technical director under Kinnah Phiri.

‘Africa’ Chamangwana retired from the national duty in 1985 and trekked down south in South Africa where he played for Kaizer Chiefs and later coached it.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :