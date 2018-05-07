Mutharika drags MCP into DPP squabbles: ‘W’ll ensure power does not slip’

President Peter Mutharika says ‘rebels’ in his party are conniving with the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to weaken the ruling party to usher opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera to power.

Speaking to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters who gathered at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Saturday, Mutharika said he will ensure that power does not slip to MCP. ”

“We have credible intelligence report but they will fail. These confusionists are sowing the seeds of division to pave way for the MCP,” said Mutharika.

He said after Bingu’s death in 2012, most top people left the party but he managed to steer it from opposition to oust Joyce Banda and her Peoples Party from power at the 2014 poll ballot box.

Meanwhile, University of Livingstonia political analyst George Phiri has warned that continued bickering in the DPP may end up killing the party.

“It is only the convention that can decide who will represent DPP, nothing else. So what is happening now may end up killing DPP, the party’s leadership needs to have a goal, and must tell people that goal,” he said.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika said recently that President Mutharika, who is 79 years old, would be too old to carry on as he would be in his 80s if re-elected next year.

Mutharika laughed off reports that he is too old to rule, saying he does not even have a single grey hair.

A leaked audio clip of telephone conversation, which has gone viral, purported to be between Cabinet minister Kondwani Nankhumwa and the party’s secretary general (SG) Gressielder Jeffrey centred on how the Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s alleged camp was gaining more support.

“Bwana [boss], you remember I have been telling you? I told you this man [Chilima] has everything in place. We just cheat the bwana (President) about the State intelligence; it is a useless intelligence and that’s why this government has been infiltrated. Chilima knows everything and he is doing his own things.

“When issues about Cabinet reshuffle are discussed, proposals that we will put Jeffrey there, you find that those issues are out. There is no secret. Bwana that mwana [child] is gone, he is not turning back. Masangwi is not coming back,” Jeffrey is heard complaining in the clip.

She said Chilima told her that even if the President attempts to pick him as a running mate, he would not accept it. She said the Veep told her that he would only remain silent, but did not disclose what he is up to.

Jeffrey said former first lady Callista Mutharika is not mad and is a top-notch politician and wife to the late president Bingu wa Mutharika.

Callista was the first person to openly support Chilima’s presidential candidacy, arguing her in-law, the current President, was too old to run for the presidency in May next year and that DPP cannot win with him.

