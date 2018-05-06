Goodall, Jappie solicit chiefs support for Mutharika’s second term

Some traditional leaders from the north have given their unflinching support for President Peter Mutharika’s presidential second term, saying he needs to finish off some development projects.

The chiefs from Chitipa and Karonga said this Saturday night after a marathon meeting with Finance minister Goodall Gondwe and his Transport ministry counterpart, Jappie Mhango.

“The president has done a lot in the past four years. He still has more work to finish,” said chief Kyungu.

He said the traditional leaders are satisfied with Mutharika’s style of leadership which he said displays maturity.

Kyungu however said this was not politicking and the traditional leaders were not backing Mutharika in the political struggles in his Democratic Progressive Party.

“As leaders we have an important role to play in informing our people to make the right choice on issues that affect them,” he said.

He however could not say whether the traditional leaders would work with vice president Saulos Chilima should he win the party polls