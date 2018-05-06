PAC calls for an end to political terror, asks for intraparty democracy

Quasi religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has riled political parties for the current spate of political violence, saying party leaders should promote intraparty democracy.

PAC chairman Felix Chingota has said this in the aftermath of heightened political violence that has rocked the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Thr DPP cadets embarrassed President President Mutharika at Parliament in Lilongwe on Friday, where they disrupted opening of the budget session and attacked their own members, legislators Noel Masangwi and Patricia Kaliati, allegedly for supporting Chilima’s presidential candidacy.

“This violence will affect the next year’s elections. Political parties should embrace the contact and dialogue policy if differences arise,” said Chingota.

He reminded political party leaders that Malawi is a democratic state therefore people are free to exercise their freedoms of speech and association without fear.

“People should have the freedom to decide their destiny,” he said.

Chingota then advised Malawians not to vote for leaders who promote violence, fearing there would be anarchy in the country should they be voted into office.

