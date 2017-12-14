Jah Prayzah tickets selling fast in Malawi

Camera men and women are wiping their lenses; flash lights and tripod stands .Stewards are running up and down putting together pieces of equipment, chairs, tables and décor. Journalists are also packing note pads and recorders in readiness for the two days of glamour. In a few days Mdhara Vachauya hit maker Jah Prayzah will be in the country for live performances.

Jah Prayzah is a Zimbabwean contemporary musician and lead member of the band Third Generation whose real name is Mukudzeyi Mukombe. He is popularly referred to by fans and media as “Musoja”, the Shona word for “soldier”, a name he earned mostly because of his signature band uniform of military.

Courtesy of Agulugufe Twelve Thousand Limited Jay Prayzah is expected to perform at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe and at Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre on 23 and 24 December, respectively and he is coming with full band together with all stunning dancers.

Agulugufe twelve thousand limited Spokesperson Africano Phiri told nyasatimes that preparations are underway and Malawians should expect exceptional performances to quench their musical thirsty.

“We know what Malawians want. Malawians are people with standards, they like good things. We will give them a concert befitting their high standards, no CD shall be used with Jah Prayzah, it’s all live”, he said

Phiri said they would want to make the event memorable by giving people things that are beyond their expectations adding that tickets are selling like hotcakes in all the selling points, an indication that people are really looking forward for the day.

“We have started selling the tickets this week, the tickets are selling at a fast rate and the enthusiasm and excitement is high. We are excited to give our fans what they have been waiting for a long time. The speed at which the tickets are selling is very impressing”, he said

During the events people should also expect performances from Lawi, Saint, Lulu and the Black Missionaries in all the venues.

Meanwhile, among other places tickets in Lilongwe are selling at Maula Filling station, Mbowe, Cheza Café, Mtendere Family, Falcon Travel while in Blantyre fans are advised to get their tickets at Puma Shoprite, Zodiak Offices and Puma Nyambadwe.

Standard tickets are selling at K10,000 each while VIP tickets are selling at K25,000 each.

