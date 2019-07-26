Japan envoy rules out embassy move after JICA attack in Lilongwe

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi Kae Yanagisawa has ruled out moving the embassy out of the country after demonstrations pushing for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah saw protesters attacking Japanese International Agency (JICA) on Thursday in Lilongwe.

The ambassador however urged the government of Malawi to ensure security of all Japanese people living in Malawi especially those that have committed themselves for enhanced and vibrant relations between the two countries.

“The embassy is confounded with the development because JICA, as an implementing agency of Japanese government funded development projects, is only in Malawi for goodwill to promote the Japan-Malawi partnership and is not party to any activities outside its development mandate,” said the ambassador.

The anti-Jane Ansah protesters pelted the JICA offices at city centre in Lilongwe with stones on Thursday during the bi-weekly demonstrations.

The government has since condemned the attack on the JICA offices according to a press statement which minister of Information Mark Bottomani has released

