Malawi police counting anti-Jane Ansah protest damage cost

Malawi Police say they are counting the cost of Thursday’s anti-Jane Ansah protest damages across the country which others say it is colossal.

Police spokesperson at the police headquarters James Kadadzera said the auditing team department has Friday morning started counting the cost.

“We can only know the cost after the completion of this exercise,” said Kadadzera.

The anti-Jane Ansah protests turned violent in some areas and districts such as in Lilongwe where protesters vandalized JICA offices and ministry of Information offices at city centre, in Mzimba, the protesters torched a police post.

In Mzuzu, the violent demonstrators vandalized a health centre as well as the regional office of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Protest organisers chairperson Timothy Mtambo disassociated the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from the vandalism and violence.

He called on the police to take to justice the suspected perpetrators of the violence.

HRDC member in Mzuzu Charles Kajoloweka accused police of igniting the violence after they fired tear gas at the protesters who were heading to the civic offices.

He said: “This mess has been caused by the police. They fired tear gas when people were marching peacefully. So, whatever people destroy in the locations it is police’s fault.”

Northern Region Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the protesters provoked the situation by throwing missiles at the police who retaliated by firing tear gas to restore order.

