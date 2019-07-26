Malawi police counting anti-Jane Ansah protest damage cost
Malawi Police say they are counting the cost of Thursday’s anti-Jane Ansah protest damages across the country which others say it is colossal.
Police spokesperson at the police headquarters James Kadadzera said the auditing team department has Friday morning started counting the cost.
“We can only know the cost after the completion of this exercise,” said Kadadzera.
The anti-Jane Ansah protests turned violent in some areas and districts such as in Lilongwe where protesters vandalized JICA offices and ministry of Information offices at city centre, in Mzimba, the protesters torched a police post.
In Mzuzu, the violent demonstrators vandalized a health centre as well as the regional office of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Protest organisers chairperson Timothy Mtambo disassociated the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from the vandalism and violence.
He called on the police to take to justice the suspected perpetrators of the violence.
HRDC member in Mzuzu Charles Kajoloweka accused police of igniting the violence after they fired tear gas at the protesters who were heading to the civic offices.
He said: “This mess has been caused by the police. They fired tear gas when people were marching peacefully. So, whatever people destroy in the locations it is police’s fault.”
Northern Region Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the protesters provoked the situation by throwing missiles at the police who retaliated by firing tear gas to restore order.
Jeni Answer is willing to pay the demonstrators. She has a lot of money.
Malawians has lost trust in malawi police instead of protecting us they are after party hence behaving like cadets.
ulemu sitigula kapena kupepha we malawians are saying no to Tiipex elections by the way we voters we are suffering kwambiri ma salaries aife aboma nyenyeswa zeni-zeni yet katundu mukungokweza mitengo mwina mukadakoza zimenezi it could calm the situatoin
muone ndianthu angati achinyamata ali pa zintchito you will find few yet mukuyembekeza bata ndi mtendere ask achilima and chakwela what they promised us.
fertilizer price is too much
help us God
WHAT IS THE MAIN CAUSE OF THESE VIOLENCE ?DO WE HAVE PRESIDENT IN THIS NATION? AND WHAT IS HE DOING TO CALM THE SITUATION ? AMONGEST HRDC AND PRESIDENT WHO HAS POWER TO REMOVE JANE ANSAH? IF MALAWIANS THE OWNER OF VOTES ARE SAYING WE DONT WANTV HER WHY MR PRESIDENT QUITE LIKE THIS?
nothing else….why are you still keeping Jane Ansah?
According to various international observers she presided over the most peaceful, free, fair and credible elections ever. The few tippexed results summary sheets can’t change the final presidential results hence declaration and acceptance by all of MPs and Councillors results. Every multiparty election since 1994 have been challenged in courts in one way or another. Even the two elections presided over by Justice Msosa were challenged in court (although some want us to believe she sailed smoothly). But because we had true patriotic Malawians in the name of Gwanda Chakwamba, John Tembo and Brown Mpinganjira they put Malawi first and… Read more »