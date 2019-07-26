Protest organisers demand Karonga DC removal, accuse him of being DPP cadet

July 26, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Protest organisers in Karonga have given the district commissioner Emmanuel Burukutu seven days to meet them else they will forcebly remove him from office.

Karonga resident turn against DC personally

The anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers are accusing the district commissioner of being a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet.

The protest organisers say Burukutu has been in the forefront trying to stop protests in the district, saying his words and actions show that he is the ruling party cadet.

Last time, the protesters burnt his official offices at the boma and he has temporarily moved to offices of the Fisheries Department.

On Thursday, the protesters turned violent, blocking roads and burning tyres after the council refused them permission to demonstrate peacefully.

There was no immediate comment from Burukuti or any council official.

Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Why do council refuse people to demonstrate when we have always seen that their decisions are overturn by the courts. It is this attitude which is leading to anger and violence. Burukutu, chenjela.

2 hours ago
joseph Banda
Guest
joseph Banda

ARE THEY SAYING DPP SHOULD EXIST IN MALAWI FOR WINNING ELECTIONS? Izi ndiye zina izi fellow Northners. THINK VERY SERIOUSLY.

3 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

Burukutu wachitaso uli mwana wakwithu uyu?wamulyesa zitete na nandolo wakusazgako vikhawu vyakumila

3 hours ago