Protest organisers demand Karonga DC removal, accuse him of being DPP cadet

Protest organisers in Karonga have given the district commissioner Emmanuel Burukutu seven days to meet them else they will forcebly remove him from office.

The anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers are accusing the district commissioner of being a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet.

The protest organisers say Burukutu has been in the forefront trying to stop protests in the district, saying his words and actions show that he is the ruling party cadet.

Last time, the protesters burnt his official offices at the boma and he has temporarily moved to offices of the Fisheries Department.

On Thursday, the protesters turned violent, blocking roads and burning tyres after the council refused them permission to demonstrate peacefully.

There was no immediate comment from Burukuti or any council official.

