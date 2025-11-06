Japan-Funded Lilongwe Bridge Commissioned — A Legacy Project from Chakwera Era to Boost City Traffic and Trade

The government of Malawi, working hand in hand with Japan, has commissioned the newly expanded Lilongwe Bridge and its approach road — a major infrastructure upgrade that promises to ease congestion and boost trade in the heart of the capital.

The project, which began in November 2022 during the administration of former president Lazarus Chakwera, was made possible through a $21.5 million (about K37 billion) grant from the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Stretching 743 metres, the project includes a 78.9-metre-long, five-lane dual carriageway bridge linking the M1 Road at the Murray Road junction to the Lilongwe Main Mosque. It is now 96 percent complete and has been opened for public use, with the official launch scheduled for March next year after the removal of the temporary bridges currently handling diverted traffic.

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi Yoichi Oya said the bridge represents Japan’s continued commitment to supporting Malawi’s economic growth through infrastructure that connects people, markets, and opportunities.

“We expect this bridge to play a vital role in improving mobility, stimulating trade, and enhancing economic development,” said Oya.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Feston Kaupa hailed the project as a critical piece of infrastructure that aligns perfectly with the country’s long-term vision, Malawi 2063.

“This bridge is not just concrete and steel — it’s a symbol of progress and a pathway to realizing our national aspirations,” Kaupa said.

The bridge, which replaces the old and narrow crossing that often caused traffic bottlenecks, is expected to significantly reduce travel time for motorists and improve access to key business areas in the city.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Tsoka Flea Market chairperson Steven Magombo has urged vendors to respect the infrastructure by refraining from setting up stalls on the bridge or its approach road.

“We will make sure that vendors do not ply their trade on the bridge to preserve its purpose and appearance,” Magombo said.

The Lilongwe Bridge expansion stands as one of the most visible urban infrastructure projects initiated under the Chakwera administration — a testament to the continuity of national development beyond political lines.

When fully completed and commissioned in March, it is expected to become not only a critical transport link but also a symbol of partnership between Malawi and Japan — a bridge, quite literally, between development dreams and delivery.

