Jappie invites HRDC for meeting over allowances scandal

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for a meeting over the coronavirus allowances scandal.

A letter from Mhango to HRDC says the meeting will take place on Monday in Lilongwe.

The meeting is expected to iron out thorny issues bordering on alleged pocketing of Covid-19 allowances and attempts by Mhango and Minister of Information Mark Botomani to cover up for the same.

The invitation follows a letter HRDC wrote the two ministers on Thursday to resign or face protests and court action.

The letter states that the discussion will help the activists understand the Covid-19 allowance issue better.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence has confirmed receipt of the letter and indicated that he will attend the meeting just to hear the ministers out.

Among others, the activists are demading that the ministers should refund the money that they have pocketed so far and that should they defy the resignation call, HRDC will proceed with other remedies including demonstrations and/or vigils at the Ministry of Information.

