Jappie Mhango appointed as North Malawi Vice President

October 18, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed prominent politician Jappie Mhango as the party’s vice president for the northern region replacing Goodall Gondwe who died a few months ago.
The party’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba says Mhango’s appointment follows a meeting on Monday by the Central Executive Committee, which was chaired by the party’s president Peter Mutharika.

Vice President Hon Jappie Mhango 
Namalomba says Mhango will among others help in uniting members of the party following the intra-party fights that have been happening in the party.
The position fell vacant following the death of Gondwe on 8th August this year.

