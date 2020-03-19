JB, Chakwera hail Mia as statesman for paving way to MCP-UTM alliance
Former president Joyce Banda and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday paid tribute to Sidik Mia, MCP’s deputy president for displaying statesmanship of such levels which this country has never witnessed for decades when he sacrificed from being Chakwera’s runningmate paving way for alliance as Malawi comes first.
The remarks were made during the signing ceremony where Mia was attendance at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in the capital Lilongwe.
“Mia has shown that he loves this country and that he is concerned with the welfare of Malawians above everything,” said Banda who has a special team work skills of publicly recognizing those she closely work with—even if they are of the lowest rankinging.
Taking his turn, Chakwera, who is believed will be the candidate to lead the alliance in the forthcoming fresh election ,also paused to pay tribute to Mia.
“If there is one person I need to doff my hat for displaying high levels of patriotism, then it is the MCP deputy President Sidik Mia,” said Chakwera.
Mia, a worthy businessman, whom it is believed pumped billions of money to resuscitate the cash-strapped MCP to make it forcefully compete during the botched 2019 elections, where he was running-mate himself, publicly endorsed the MCP-UTM alliance thereby putting on hold his ambition to be the country’s second in command.
Said Mia in a radio interview endorsing the alliance about two weeks ago:“I believe that there is strength in unity. I have given my full blessings to the ongoing alliance talks for a grand opposition alliance. This is time to save and serve Malawi.
“In the impending fresh election, I am ready to sacrifice my running-mate position if that is what it will take to save our country. Malawi, our dearest country, is bigger than the sum of our individual ambitions.”
The MCP-UTM alliance has also been endorsed by Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP.
kkkkkkk ameneyu ndiye MIA just wait tikutenganso ngati simukumudziwa. Anathawa Bingu atamwalira yet dzulo lake anali pansonkhano limodzi
There is something evil with this MCP/UTM alliance. Chakwera anathawa mayitanidwe, Chilima ndi Abusalomu wowukila abambo ache, Joyce Banda ndimbava yothawa milandu ya cashgate, Enoch Chihana ndiwopepela, dzulo analowa utumiki wa Bushiri kusiya ndale, lelo wabwelelanso. All the key people in this alliance have a dark cloud hanging over them.
Mia has been dumped just like the way Richard msowoya was dumped. Like khumbo kachali was dumped in favour of sosten gwengwe. stop sugar-coating the bitter pill. Dump people and praise them for their understanding is very shameful behaviour
MCP and UTM
do you know laws are made in parliament not in court
Where are you taking us
People have realised that Chilima, Chakwera, HRDC and the courts are destroying our country. That’s why there were few people at the signing ceremony of MCP-UTM alliance.
few people?? you must be dreaming. watch Zodiak/Times TV rebroadcasts and see the aerial pictures which I suspect were taken by drones
You talk from your back side. There was a mammoth crowd
Few people at alliance signing ceremony. SHAME
Do you mean Mia paved the way for Chilima to be running mate?
Nobody knows. It is still under wraps.
He has been thrown under the bus after he spent lots of millions that has left his business in red. Winayonso adzamupanga chimodzimodzi.
I must be seeing different pictures, it is not correct to say there were few people at the alliance singing ceremony