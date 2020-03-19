MCP-UTM keep tight lead on alliance torchbearer: Chakwera ‘last man standing’

State vice-president and UTM leader Saulos Chilima together with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday unveiled an electoral alliance but have not disclosed who will be the torchbearer for the alliance in the fresh elections.

Chilima spoke earlier before Chakwera concluded the rally with his speech, giving an indication that the MCP president may be the torchbearer.

In his speech, Chakwera said the alliance must bring unity amongst all Malawians and will fight to move the country forward.

Chakwera said the alliance will casting out DPP demons of of lawlessness, self-created hunger, corruption, enmity and greed, saying these vices have stalled the country’s progress as they have been a recipe for disunity among Malawians.

He faulted President Peter Mutharika for failing to assent to the electoral reform bills thereby delaying the holding of fresh presidential election.

Chakwera warned Mutharika that he is starting a war that he cannot win and says change has come whether one likes it or not and the change starts today.

But Muthatika has given reasons for rejecting the Electoral Commission (Amendment) Bill.

One of the reasons is that the Bill does not meet the tests of constitutionality and lawfulness in accordance with Section 8 of the Constitution as read with Standing Order Number 157 of the National Assembly.

The President also believes that the Bill violates the principle of separation of powers between different branches of government.

The event was patronised by, among others, former president Joyce Banda, former first gentleman Richard Banda, Freedom Party president Khumbo Kachali, Kamuzu Chibambo of Petra, Mark Katsonga Phiri of PPM, Prifessor John Chisi of Umodzi Party, Enock Chihana of Aford.

