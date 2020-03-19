MCP-UTM keep tight lead on alliance torchbearer: Chakwera ‘last man standing’
State vice-president and UTM leader Saulos Chilima together with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday unveiled an electoral alliance but have not disclosed who will be the torchbearer for the alliance in the fresh elections.
Chilima spoke earlier before Chakwera concluded the rally with his speech, giving an indication that the MCP president may be the torchbearer.
In his speech, Chakwera said the alliance must bring unity amongst all Malawians and will fight to move the country forward.
Chakwera said the alliance will casting out DPP demons of of lawlessness, self-created hunger, corruption, enmity and greed, saying these vices have stalled the country’s progress as they have been a recipe for disunity among Malawians.
He faulted President Peter Mutharika for failing to assent to the electoral reform bills thereby delaying the holding of fresh presidential election.
Chakwera warned Mutharika that he is starting a war that he cannot win and says change has come whether one likes it or not and the change starts today.
But Muthatika has given reasons for rejecting the Electoral Commission (Amendment) Bill.
One of the reasons is that the Bill does not meet the tests of constitutionality and lawfulness in accordance with Section 8 of the Constitution as read with Standing Order Number 157 of the National Assembly.
The President also believes that the Bill violates the principle of separation of powers between different branches of government.
The event was patronised by, among others, former president Joyce Banda, former first gentleman Richard Banda, Freedom Party president Khumbo Kachali, Kamuzu Chibambo of Petra, Mark Katsonga Phiri of PPM, Prifessor John Chisi of Umodzi Party, Enock Chihana of Aford.
Change is indeed inevitable, Wether Peter and Cadets likes it or not.
Things are unfolding at faster pace, Muntharikas presidency are cased. Brother Bingu only 1 term and failed to finish second term then here comes the younger brother and following the same foot step of a brother.
Just accept retirement from politics bcoz if not careful enough Mr Muntharika people will chase u from that building.
Then u will be arrested for all evils u have done
Announcement of torchbear is a double-edged sword which will make or break the alliance and the longer you take the bigger the impact. Mwasaina msanga zinthu zisanapse izi adad akupatsan theng’eneng’e
Simply unstoppable. Agogo NTCHONA and his lieutenants knows that.
All of these people are failed politicians who have allowed anarchy and violence in Malawi. Trusting MCP to lead the country again is the greatest mistake Malawi can ever make and they will all regret it. MCP does not change, it only adapts. Njoka saweta.
Koma candidate ndi ndani? This alliance is of power hungry people and cannot be trusted. Everyone wants to lead, why not unveiling the torchbearer now. There is still friction there, I can imagine.
You think you can bulldoze the president to sign unlawful bills. APM knows how to read and lead. He is a professor of law. Noone can’t intimidate him. Politics of intimidation was gone with Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda of ng’ona party.
kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk musandiseketse a Chakwera koma eeeee ziripo ndithu. Mwaziwonatu inu a MCP/UTM alliance akukumangani mmasamba pomwepa mwawawona atambwali ayambapo SAMALANI! Komanso inu a Chakwera muyamba kuchotsa ziwanda (demons) outside the church? How? Mbusa amachotsa ziwanda mu church. You know i have been telling you ppo that Yona uyu mukamusiya mu ndalemo ndithundithu this ship will not sail at all Mulungu akumufuna YONA uyu abwerere ku mpingo tamumvanitu ati akufuna kuchotsa demons mtima walasa phaso go and go back time is NOOOOOOW!
A tuple is our next president…musavutike zichedzani ndi ngona zikudyani pompano.end of UTM
As I watched the mammoth crowds that came to witness this rare show of ‘Unity is strength’ I could not help but to feel sorry for the incoming Army General who must obey orders from the commander-in-chief that protesters will have to be met with the full force of the MDF and the Police (who fortunately are under-armed’). It’s a mammoth task for the New Army Commander.The majority of the MDF foot soldiers are likely to have sisters, brothers, mothers, aunts, fathers, uncles and childhood friends who make up part of such crowds.The incoming Army General will have to weigh… Read more »
It is not too late for Atupele Muluzi to join the Alliance of peace and developments.