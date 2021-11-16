JCM Solar to make an annual K48 million investment in CSR projects in Salima

JCM Solar has disclosed plans to invest K48 million annually towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in an effort to contribute towards the improvement of the social and economic livelihoods of the people of Salima in which the company is working.

JCM Solar an independent power producer, which has made huge investment in the energy sector in Malawi.

JCM’s Senior Community Liaison Officer, Itayi Nkhono, told reporters during a media tour on Monday that, for the next 20 years, the company will be supporting communities in a number of projects to help them improve their living standards.

“The company is committed to supporting those who were affected by the project and also we have expanded the support to a wider community,’ she said.

Nkhono further said the company has compensated all people who were affected by the project while supporting the community with access to portable and clean water, education, health and electricity.

She added that the company has also embarked on Livelihood Restoration Plan (LRP) where environmental and social governance activities are implemented.

The company has funded a three-year LRP program to a local NGO, Total Land Care to run it, targeting all Project Affected People (PAP), she said.

Among other activities in LRP, Nkhono said, there will be distribution of goats through Goat Pass-on exercise to 50 PAPs.

The female PAPs will also receive chicks to start raring, she added.

Group Village Headman Kanzimbe expressed gratitude for the support rendered to his community.

“This support has changed the community’s way of living. Our living standards have improved,” he said.

One of the PAPs, Grace Mushani, said she has benefited a lot from the company.

“The compensation received from the company helped me to build a decent house and my living standard has improved,” she said.

Mushani also said that she is among the beneficiaries of Goat Pass-On exercise.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!