JCM Solar to make an annual K48 million investment in CSR projects in Salima

November 16, 2021 Fazilla Tembo - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

JCM Solar has disclosed plans to invest K48 million annually towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in an effort to contribute towards the improvement of the social and economic livelihoods of the people of Salima in which the company is working.

JCM Solar an independent power producer, which has made huge investment in the energy sector in Malawi.

Nkhono talking to journalists in Salima

JCM’s Senior Community Liaison Officer, Itayi Nkhono, told reporters during a media tour on Monday that, for the next 20 years, the company will be supporting communities in a number of projects to help them improve their living standards.

“The company is committed to supporting those who were affected by the project and also we have expanded the support to a wider community,’ she said.

Nkhono further said the company has compensated all people who were affected by the project while supporting the community with access to portable and clean water, education, health and electricity.

Mushani showing her goat kraal

She added that the company has also embarked on Livelihood Restoration Plan (LRP) where environmental and social governance activities are implemented.

The company has funded a three-year LRP program to a local NGO, Total Land Care to run it, targeting all Project Affected People (PAP), she said.

Among other activities in LRP, Nkhono said, there will be distribution of goats through Goat Pass-on exercise to 50 PAPs.

The female PAPs will also receive chicks to start raring, she added.

Group Village Headman Kanzimbe expressed gratitude for the support rendered to his community.

“This support has changed the community’s way of living. Our living standards have improved,” he said.

One of the PAPs, Grace Mushani, said she has benefited a lot from the company.

“The compensation received from the company helped me to build a decent house and my living standard has improved,” she said.

Mushani also said that she is among the beneficiaries of Goat Pass-On exercise.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Sick Malawi needs healing by Jah- Anjiru

Black Missionaries lead vocalist, Anjiru Fumulani, says Malawi as a country is sick, looking at the situation on the ground,...

Close