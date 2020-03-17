Jenda residents, police clash over ‘Satanist’

Angry residents at Jenda Rural Growth Centre in Mzimba have exchanged fire with the police over allegations that the law enforcers were shielding a ‘satanist’.

One of the residents has just told Nyasa Times that there have been running battles between them and the police.

The source disclosed that there is a certain man at the centre whom residents are suspecting that he is practicing satanism.

This morning, the residents mobilized themselves with a view to burn the suspected ‘Satanist’ alive.

But the police moved in quickly to save the, a thing that angered the residents.

“As I am talking to you now, people have already demolished Chisomo Lodge where this suspected Satanist has been lodging. They have also pelted stones and badly damaged Jenda Police Unit,” said the source who asked for anonymity.

“The situation is very tense here now. We don’t know what will happen,” he added.

Northern Region Police publicist, Peter Kalaya, was not handy to comment on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :