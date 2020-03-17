Jenda residents, police clash over ‘Satanist’

March 17, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Angry residents at Jenda Rural Growth Centre  in Mzimba have exchanged fire with the police over allegations that the law enforcers were shielding a ‘satanist’.

Policewell prepared to deal with evil trouble shooters

One of the residents has just told Nyasa Times that there have been running battles between them and the police.

The source disclosed that there is a certain man at the centre whom residents are suspecting that he is practicing satanism.

This morning, the residents mobilized themselves with a view to burn the suspected ‘Satanist’ alive.

But the police moved in quickly to save the, a thing that angered the residents.

“As I am talking to you now, people have already demolished Chisomo Lodge where this suspected Satanist has been lodging. They have also pelted stones and badly damaged Jenda Police Unit,” said the source who asked for anonymity.

“The situation is very tense here now. We don’t know what will happen,” he added.

Northern Region Police publicist, Peter Kalaya, was not handy to comment on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
The Good MechanicBigManRECENTS Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
The Good Mechanic
Guest
The Good Mechanic

Dinner has been served 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Who declared her a satanists, and what method was used to reach such a verdict? Malawians have surely lost their minds.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
RECENTS
Guest
RECENTS

Jane Ansah for president.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago