Jesus Worship Church in Malawi 54th independence commemoration prayers

The Jesus Worship Church is holding freedom prayers as part of this year’s national independence celebrations with a focus on praying for healing of the country.

Speaking in an interview, administrator for the Church Elia Liphale said the church has a responsibility of praying for the end of challenges the country is facing.

“As a church, we thought it wise to hold these prayers before the much significant Independence celebrations considering that Malawi as a country faces a lot of challenges which need prayers of healing from the church since it is its role in the society,” Liphale said.

He said the initiative to hold this year’s celebration is inspired by the word of God on 2 Corinthians 7 which gives the church mandate to pray for the healing of a nation.

Liphale added that the church has a responsibility in ending the social ill dogging most societies.

“Our major contribution to society as a church is praying for the nation in building an orderly and tolerant nation,” Liphale said.

The prayer which started on June 30 include fasting and prayers.

Malawi is this year celebrating the 54th anniversary of its independence in attained in 1964 from white colonial rule.

