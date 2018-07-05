UNDP,  Minister Mussa drum up  best ‘buy Malawi campaign during independence celebrations

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative Maria Jose Torres and Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa have joined hands to drum up for Buy Malawian campaign during the country’s independence celebrations.

In a joint statement, Mussa and Torres encourages all citizens and people resident in Malawi “to think of growing the Malawi economy together.”

“As we celebrate, remember to Buy Malawian in order to Grow Malawi. By buying locally produced goods and services, we are creating more jobs together and helping in reducing poverty as espoused in Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 8 on ending poverty and promoting sustainable economic growth, which impact the achievement of the overall 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Enjoy 54 th Independence Day by Buying Malawian to Build Malawi,” reads part of the statement.

Malawi attained independence from Britain on July 6 1964.

Independence celebrations national organising committee chairperson Joseph Mwanamveka said President Peter Mutharika will preside over the main celebrations at Mzuzu Stadium which will include prayers and sporting activities.

