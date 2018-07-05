Malawi’s Taekwondo star Guba continues to shine in UK

Malawi’s Yamikani Guba, a soldier in the British Army, and Taekwondo star continues to shine in United Kingdom with a latest bronze medal he won in the 1st Wales Taekwondo International Championships held in Cardiff at Sophia Gardens Sport National Centre on July 1.

Guba, who holds a fourth Dan black belt in the sport from the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF), represented the UK Armed Forces Taekwondo Team

He competed in the senior veterans heavy weight caterogry and won bronze medal in the semi finals.

Guba of 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery based in Newcastle Upon Tyne hailed “the Chain of command” for their support.

“I am already looking forward to compete in the next championship,” he said.

The next competition in the Interservices 2018 to be held on 20-22July at RAF Cranwell and the Scottish Taekwondo Open Championships in September 2018.

Guba has been part of the British Army since 2007 and has continued to practice the sport during his time as a soldier.

He is among the list of Malawian sports personalities foing well in foreign land in recent times.

The Chawinga Sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, continue to shine in foreign women leagues where they lead the scoring charts

Malawi’s netball exports Mwawi Kumwenda and Joyce Mvula have had very good fortunes during their season in Australia and England respectively.

And another netball export Laureen Ngwira has been nominated for the Player of the Season Award in the Vitality Superleague in England where she has had an impressive debut season at Team Northambria.

Boxer Anisha Bashir recently claimed the Commonwealth (British Empire) lightweight title in UK after she defeated English opponent Samantha Smith.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :