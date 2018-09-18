Jimmy D Psalmist free show for Malawians and Zambians in SA

After performing and impressing fans in Southern countries, the Nigeria’s mighty man of war is back in South Africa for a free show to Malawians and Zambians.

The artist will be performing at a five days crusade organised by Prophet DD Isaac of Holy Ghost Embassy Presidential Ministries on 19th to 23rd September at Holy Ghost venue in Randburg, a place that largely house Malawians and Zambians.

On top of free performances the artist will also have time with fans to take pictures and share moments.

The artist last performed in Malawi few months ago and went on to record singles with Lulu and Wendy Harawa.

The collabo earned him Malawi fans and he has become a favourite among Malawians especially those in South Africa who could not afford his paying shows that happen in the country but are expensive.

According to DD Isaac, Malawians and Zambians are the same and he has deep roots for both countries that he decided to bring in a favourite to perform.

“On top of miracles and wonders expected at the event, people will also enjoy music ministry by the great Nigerian music icon. This is special for South Africa, not forgetting Malawi and Zambia,” said the prophet famous for healing and deliverance.

The event will take place at Kya Sands in Randburg. More information can be accessed via Prophet DD Ministries on Facebook.

