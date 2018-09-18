Nic Thindwa releases Banja Nkupilira featuring Nepman

Hip hop artist Nic Thindwa has released a new song titled Banja Nkupilira which features the sensational hit maker Nepman.

Thindwa, who is based in the UK, said Nepman feature is the first to come out from a line up of songs which he has featured some top artists he plan to release this year.

Banja Nkupilira was produced by Blantyre based was produced by Tricky Beats which also produced Boom Boom song, which features Jerome, real name Bizwayo Jere

The new song is currently enjoying airtime on radio stations across Malawi but also available on Malawi music website.

Banja Nkupilira talks about the tough side of marriage as the title suggest

Thindwa who recently released another single Ndafika featuring Dan Lu said he is working hard to become Malawi great music export in the UK.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :