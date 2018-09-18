End of the road for Malawi womens football team: Massacred by 6-0 by Banyana Banyana

September 18, 2018 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Womens Football Team are out of this year’s Cosafa Womens Football Championship following a 6-0 humiliating defeat they suffered on Monday in the hands of the host and defending champions South Africa.

South Africa thrash Malawi to set semi-final date with Uganda

South Africa scored three goals in each half to seal their victory and also  ensure their Group A top finish.

The Banyana Banyana’s opened the score sheet in as early as eleven minutes through Linda Mothlalo before Khanya Xesi doubled the lead moments later following a defence error in by one of Malawi defender.

Kgaelebane Mohlakoang made it three before Xesi scored his second of day and tgen Mothlaho came in with extra two goals to complete her hat trick.

At this year’s competition, Malawi managed only a single win and suffered two losses.

They lost to Botswana 2-0 in the opening match before resurrecting to beat Madagascar 2-0 in the second match and finally Monday’s loss to South Africa.

This means that head coach Maggie Chombo Sadik has missed her target set by herself before flying to the rainbow nation of at least finishing in the semifinals.

Hlabezulu Ngonoonda
Guest
Hlabezulu Ngonoonda

She – Flames tried to savage a good result but they faced a team which has a vast pool of players drawn from their Under 17 and Under 23. Coach Ellis knew where to pick players in order to beef Banyana Banyana. Besides, the team has been to various international competitions such as All Africa Games, Africa Women Cup of Nations, Olympic Games (2012 and 2016). Experience played a part.The team has also qualified for Women’s World Cup in France 2019. With those victories, it was pay back to SA Football Association for what the association has invested in the… Read more »

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
chimanga Chaponda
Guest
chimanga Chaponda

Was it netball?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

