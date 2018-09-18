End of the road for Malawi womens football team: Massacred by 6-0 by Banyana Banyana

Malawi Womens Football Team are out of this year’s Cosafa Womens Football Championship following a 6-0 humiliating defeat they suffered on Monday in the hands of the host and defending champions South Africa.

South Africa scored three goals in each half to seal their victory and also ensure their Group A top finish.

The Banyana Banyana’s opened the score sheet in as early as eleven minutes through Linda Mothlalo before Khanya Xesi doubled the lead moments later following a defence error in by one of Malawi defender.

Kgaelebane Mohlakoang made it three before Xesi scored his second of day and tgen Mothlaho came in with extra two goals to complete her hat trick.

At this year’s competition, Malawi managed only a single win and suffered two losses.

They lost to Botswana 2-0 in the opening match before resurrecting to beat Madagascar 2-0 in the second match and finally Monday’s loss to South Africa.

This means that head coach Maggie Chombo Sadik has missed her target set by herself before flying to the rainbow nation of at least finishing in the semifinals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :