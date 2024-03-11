Joint CSOs calls for immediate action in finalizing judicial reforms, given government an ultimatum

Joint Civil Society Organization(JCS) has called for an immediate action towards finalizing and enacting of Judicial Service Administration Bill and Constitution Amendment Bill both of 2023 in the next sitting of parliament saying it will help to make the judiciary efficient, accountable and broadening access to justice.

The organizations are on the position that the enactment of these two bills is paramount to ensure that there is equitable access to justice for all citizens.

This has been said in a statement dated 9th March, 2024 signed by National Advocacy Platform (NAP) chairperson Benedicto Kondowe on behalf of other CSOs and presented to the media in a press briefing on the same day in Lilongwe.

Among others the letter also highlights that democratic governance in Malawi hinges on judicial accountability, yet recent years highlight the pressing need to address issues like delayed judgments and opaque disciplinary processes.

“The lack of robust complaint mechanisms and limited access to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) have eroded public trust. Immediate action is vital to restore confidence in the judiciary and uphold justice principles,” reads part of the statement

It further says that without effective reforms, citizens confidence will continue to decline, therefore undermining rule of law.

Therefore they recommend establishment of a deputy chief justice position, a common practice in comparable jurisdiction, amending the constitution, limiting supreme court judges to nine, including the chief justice and deputy and precluding justices from secondment to mainstream public service as these reforms, alongside technology integration are crucial for timely case disposal, enhancing accountability and restoring public trust in Malawi’s judiciary.

On the expedited reforms the CSOs says this is a must for access and dispensation of justice for Malawi’s justice system to thrive and therefore urgently calls for the government to expedite the legislative processes to ensure the prompt enactment of the proposed bills.

The CSO’s therefore urges citizens to actively engage with the bills, advocating for their passage as essential safeguards of democracy and good governance in Malawi.

The CSOs advocating for these issues among others include National Advocacy Platform (NAP), Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Youth and Society (YAS), Center for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT), National Alliance Against Corruption (NAAC), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) just to mention a few.

