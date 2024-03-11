Air Cargo Malawi supports Lumbadzi Health Centre with medical items worth K6m

One of the key players in the airfreight industry in the country, Air Cargo Malawi Limited, on Thursday donated medical equipment amounting to over K6,174,500 to Lumbadzi Health Centre in Lilongwe.

According to ACM Director of Finance, Dumisani Chatima, the donation is part of their partnership with communities they serve and it resonates with one of the objectives of the Malawi Health Sector Strategic Plan II (2017-2022) of improving the availability and quality of health infrastructure and medical equipment.

The donated items include two drip stands, twenty leather covered mattresses, two Under-5 weighing scales and one adult scale.

Chatima said, as a key player in the air freight industry Air Cargo Malawi Limited has a longstanding commitment to impact communities positively.

“We are donating these items to add value to efforts around the delivery of health services to Malawians. This donation is meant to ease operations of staff as they offer treatment to patients who patronise the facility.”

He observed that the company’s gesture aligns with government’s long-term development agenda which dwells on a healthy and productive population under the aspect of human capital development.

In his remarks, Pharmacy Technician at the health centre, Vincen Nyirenda, defined the donation as timely because it addresses the problem of inadequate bed space.

Speaking on behalf of communities within Lumbadzi and surrounding areas, Senior Group Mchepa expressed gratitude to Air Cargo Malawi Limited for the donation, saying it will boost the capacity of Lumbadzi Health Centre in serving their communities.

He also called upon other companies and institutions to emulate what Air Cargo has done in alleviating problems in one key social area.

Air Cargo Malawi is a leading cargo service provider, connecting businesses and industries worldwide. The firm specializes in efficient, reliable, and secure transportation solutions.

