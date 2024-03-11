Good Neighbours donate items worth 1billion to Kasungu Hospital

Good Neighbors Malawi a non-govermental organization has made a donation of essential medicines to Kasungu district hospital worthy over 1 billion kwacha.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda received the donation on behalf of the government of Malawi.

Country director for Good Neighbors Malawi Gyo Jin Joo said they priotize health sector as this is the crucial area of life hence they are appealing to the health pessonels at Kasungu district hospital to make sure that the donation is used properly for the benefit of the community.

In her acceptance speech the minister lamented that other organization should also emulate this good practice shown by Good Neighbors as this is also complementing to government efforts in supporting health sector but she emphasize on the need that the there should be equal distribution of these medicines into all healthcare facilities around Kasungu district.

Senior chief Kaomba of Kasungu was very thankful for the timely gesture and made an appeal to the authorities not to sell these medicines but to make a good use.

By Wilfred Golden-Nyasatimes

