Jomo calls for grassroots football development

There is need for football administrators in the country to introduce more soccer academies and develop football from the grassroots level if the sport is to develop.

This is according a local sports guru Isaac Osman, also popularly known as ‘Jomo’ who owns five youth teams.

Osman, a Bangwe township based football pundit says soccer academies are the only solution to upset the misfortune the Malawi national team, the Flames is facing.

He owns Ntopwa Super Boys Under14, 17, 20 and also sponsor Ntopwa girls Under 20 football team.

Osman says having many soccer academies can help to improve the playing standard of teams as well as development of players in the country.

He however, bemoaned sustainability as the biggest challenge, as most of academies that are in Malawi depend on foreign donors.

“If the donor decides to pull out then it means we are doomed. Remember the issue of Sure Stream immediately after they pulled out the academy vanished,” he said.

Osman, who has an ambition to see one of his teams playing in the TNM Super League said it is also high time our football authorities start to take grassroots football seriously.

He commended FMB bank for taking a leading role in uplifting grassroot football through the Under 20 sponsorship.

“That is the right path, but we need more companies who can support our youths because to be honest with you it is a pity that we concentrate much on big Leagues forgetting we nature our talent from grassroots,” said Osman.

He also mentioned lack of sports infrastructure for the youth as a setback to develop this game.

“Our youths scramble venues with elderly people who play social football. We need special venues for the youths like Blantyre Youth Centre where they can play without being interfered,” said Osman.

Currently, most of the youths rely on BYC and Chiwembe ground where elderly people also use for social football.

