Rashy Gaffar splash K1.9m to motivate Wanderers players in title push

December 5, 2017 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 4 Comments
Be Forward Wanderers FC board of trustees chairperson,  Rashid ‘Rashy Gaffar rewarded the players with K1.9 million for winning their TNM Super League match against Dwangwa United on Sunday at Balaka Stadium.

Rashy Gaffer: Be Forward Wanderers should retain to winning ways in all fronts

Each player received K90,000.This was part of their game bonus.
Nomads players receive K60,000 as game bonus,but Gaffar added another K30,000 to make it K90,000.
The Nomads beat Dwanga  3-2  to accelerate their chances to win the League.
They have now accumulated 58 points with three games to wrap up the League.Coming second is Nyasa Big Bullets coming second with 57 points.
Wanderers captain Joseph Kamwendo hailed Gaffar for the reward and described it as a big motivation factor.
Kamwendo said they were motivated and insists they will not let the League slip away from their hands.
Meanwhile, the Nomads on Sunday got a heroe’s welcome along the  Blantyre  Lilongwe M1 road from Balaka to Blantyre.
Hordes of blue-and-white clad Nyerere (Nomads fans) lined up the  road to  salute the players.
Lupwito
Guest
Lupwito

Nyerere ndi Nyerere baxi go konko well-done the trustees for the befitting up and RASHY umakwana

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes 44 seconds ago
MBWFC
Guest
MBWFC

we are realy proud of you Bwana Gaffer,we are the champions of the 2017 tnm league.no fear,100% hope.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes 45 seconds ago
dinky
Guest
dinky

AGAFAAR MUTATIYIMILIRA THAT GOOD DEVELOPMENT AND GOOD MOTIVATION BIG UP LEAGUE TIKUTENGA BASI WATSALA KA MZUNI TIKABULANSO KAMWANA KA MWANO KA MENEKA USAMALE PA 10 PANO ULIRA CHOKWEZA ABAMBO AKO A SULOM AKUMVA UKULIRA IWE MZUNI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes 35 seconds ago
Edson wa Noma...!!
Guest
Edson wa Noma...!!

Big up Mr. Gaffar for this timely motivation. We re very proud of you. This is what we call a REAL Supporter. Osati ena kuma team kwinaku amangofuna kumadyera team instead of supporting it!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes 59 seconds ago
