Be Forward Wanderers FC board of trustees chairperson, Rashid ‘Rashy Gaffar rewarded the players with K1.9 million for winning their TNM Super League match against Dwangwa United on Sunday at Balaka Stadium.
Each player received K90,000.This was part of their game bonus.
Nomads players receive K60,000 as game bonus,but Gaffar added another K30,000 to make it K90,000.
The Nomads beat Dwanga 3-2 to accelerate their chances to win the League.
They have now accumulated 58 points with three games to wrap up the League.Coming second is Nyasa Big Bullets coming second with 57 points.
Wanderers captain Joseph Kamwendo hailed Gaffar for the reward and described it as a big motivation factor.
Kamwendo said they were motivated and insists they will not let the League slip away from their hands.
Meanwhile, the Nomads on Sunday got a heroe’s welcome along the Blantyre Lilongwe M1 road from Balaka to Blantyre.
Hordes of blue-and-white clad Nyerere (Nomads fans) lined up the road to salute the players.
4 Comments on "Rashy Gaffar splash K1.9m to motivate Wanderers players in title push"
Nyerere ndi Nyerere baxi go konko well-done the trustees for the befitting up and RASHY umakwana
we are realy proud of you Bwana Gaffer,we are the champions of the 2017 tnm league.no fear,100% hope.
AGAFAAR MUTATIYIMILIRA THAT GOOD DEVELOPMENT AND GOOD MOTIVATION BIG UP LEAGUE TIKUTENGA BASI WATSALA KA MZUNI TIKABULANSO KAMWANA KA MWANO KA MENEKA USAMALE PA 10 PANO ULIRA CHOKWEZA ABAMBO AKO A SULOM AKUMVA UKULIRA IWE MZUNI
Big up Mr. Gaffar for this timely motivation. We re very proud of you. This is what we call a REAL Supporter. Osati ena kuma team kwinaku amangofuna kumadyera team instead of supporting it!!