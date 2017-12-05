Rashy Gaffar splash K1.9m to motivate Wanderers players in title push

on Sunday at Balaka Stadium. Be Forward Wanderers FC board of trustees chairperson, Rashid ‘Rashy Gaffar rewarded the players with K1.9 million for winning their TNM Super League match against Dwangwa Unitedat Balaka Stadium.

Each player received K90,000.This was part of their game bonus.

Nomads players receive K60,000 as game bonus,but Gaffar added another K30,000 to make it K90,000.

The Nomads beat Dwanga 3-2 to accelerate their chances to win the League.

They have now accumulated 58 points with three games to wrap up the League.Coming second is Nyasa Big Bullets coming second with 57 points.

Wanderers captain Joseph Kamwendo hailed Gaffar for the reward and described it as a big motivation factor.

Kamwendo said they were motivated and insists they will not let the League slip away from their hands.

Meanwhile, the Nomads on Sunday got a heroe’s welcome along the Blantyre Lilongwe M1 road from Balaka to Blantyre.

Hordes of blue-and-white clad Nyerere (Nomads fans) lined up the road to salute the players.