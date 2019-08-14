Jomo confident Ntopwa will survive relegation

Ntopwa Football Club Technical Director Isaac Jomo Osman insists his side will remain in the elite league despite a disastrous 2019 TNM Super League first round in their debut season.

Osman made the remarks after seeing his side going down 2-0 to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers last weekend at the Kamuzu Stadium.

The debutants have one game to wind up the first round season.

They have only managed 10 points from 14 games and are stuck on position 14.

They might drop further to the bottom end if they lose their last game and in return 16th placed Dwangwa United wins its last assignment.

“I am not under pressure and my boys are either not under any pressure. Come rain or sunshine, Ntopwa will remain in the league,” said Osman.

“The boys are playing well and as I always see, Ntopwa keeps on improving in each passing game,” he added.

However, Osman admitted that they are having problems with the striking force.

“We will go into the market and you will see new faces in the second round. We need to beef up our striking force” he said.

Meanwhile, seven teams have completed their first round games and these are Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, TN Stars, Mighty Tigers, Mlatho Mponela, Savenda Chitpa United and Karonga United.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are still on the driving seat with 33 points and with a single game to wind up the season.

Kamuzu Barracks are second with 28 points and are remaining with two games.

The soldiers are tied on 28 points with third placed Silver Strikers while Blue Eagles and TN Stars complete the top five list with 27 points apiece.

